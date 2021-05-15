Paso Robles officials respond to 15-year-old girl suffering from possible drug overdose

A 15-year-old girl was hospitalized after suffering an apparent drug overdose in Paso Robles.

Police officers responded to a report of a 15-year-old girl who was unresponsive and not breathing inside of a Paso Robles home on May 5 at approximately 3:15 a.m. Officials believed the girl was suffering from a possible drug overdose, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

Authorities with the police department and Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services arrived at the home and treated the 15-year-old. First responders transported her to a local hospital, where police describe her condition as "stable."

Police later learned the 15-year-old girl was an unreported missing juvenile, according to the police department.

Officers arrested a 16-year-old boy who was with the girl on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He is booked into the San Luis Obispo Juvenile Detention Center, said officials.

Officials ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464.