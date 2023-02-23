Paso Robles parking rates increase, new parking app in the works

Paso Robles City Council members met Tuesday to discuss changes to the current parking program.

All visitors will still be able to take advantage of the 2-hour free parking, however, the rates after the 2 hours went up by one dollar. The parking rate will increase to $2 per hour which is an increase from $1 per hour.

The city council also announced that a new mobile app called Flowbird will be launched to help visitors pay for parking, The city previously used the WayToPark app, which has been discontinued. City officials say those who used the WayToPark app will be able to transfer their information to the new Flowbird app.

In addition to the Flowbird app, there will be a pay-by-text option that does not require an app, and visitors will still be able to pay at the 34 pay stations around town.

There are some things not changing, including the Senior Parking Program and the Downtown Employee Parking Permit Program. Seniors 65 and older can purchase a permit for $30 per year, applications open March 1.

Free parking is still available, city officials say there are 1,114 free parking spaces in the downtown parking zone including 117 free parking spaces in the City Hall parking lot.

Short-term parking is also available, city officials say there are 35 30-minute parking spaces located throughout downtown at the end of each block.

The updates made to the parking program will go into effect March 1.