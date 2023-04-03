Paso Robles PD to host Parent Community Workshop

A parent community workshop will be hosted by the Paso Robles Police Department Monday night.

Police will teach parents what the latest cybercrime trends are and talk about new social media applications, online enticement, gang resistance education, and an overview of drug trends.

This is an effort to educate and allow community members to ask questions in a positive and safe forum.

The workshop tonight will start at 5:30 for Spanish speakers and at 6:30 for English speakers at the Paso Robles Police Department located at 900 Park Street.