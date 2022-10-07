Paso Robles Pioneer Day Parade will return for 92nd year

Downtown Paso Robles will be blocked off on Saturday as the Pioneer Day Parade returns to the city for its 92nd year.

The parade will make its way through the downtown streets beginning at Spring and 16th Streets at 10 a.m. Organizers say the parade will last until about 1 p.m.

The parade happens on the second Saturday in October every year.

Other events will take place throughout the day, including a free bean feed, a tractor demonstration and a horseshoe pitching contest.

KSBY

Police urge drivers in the area to watch for pedestrians arriving and leaving the parade.