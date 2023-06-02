Watch Now
Paso Robles police conduct training for active shooter scenario

One local resident said the training by police makes them feel safer.
Two locations around the city of Paso Robles were closed on Thursday, June 1 from 3 to 7 p.m. as police conducted active-shooter training.
Posted at 6:59 PM, Jun 01, 2023
The Paso Robles Police Department held active-shooter training at two major locations around the city on Thursday, June 1.

The Paso Robles City Council chamber and the city library were closed from 3 to 7 p.m. as police conducted their training.

“I think it’s an excellent idea, a few years back we had an active shooter here in the area," Paso Robles resident Chelsea Wilson said. "I wouldn’t say law enforcement was underprepared by any means, but I do feel like the fact that they’re taking the initiative to grow in this area, it definitely makes me feel safer."

"Residents visiting the area should not be alarmed by the increased presence of law enforcement during this exercise," the police department said in a press release. "The police department is committed to the safety and wellbeing of all citizens within our community."

