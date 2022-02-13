Paso Robles Police Department conducting DUI patrols during Super Bowl weekend

The Paso Robles Police Department will be conducting DUI patrols this Super Bowl weekend.

From Feb. 12-13, officers will be on the lookout for any drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

"If you plan to have a drink or two, choose a sober way to get to and from wherever you are watching the game," Commander Caleb Davis said in a press release. "Have a ride-hailing service or a family member who hasn't been drinking take you home."

The police department also reminds people that alcohol is not the only substance that can impair driving ability. Marijuana and other drugs can also affect people’s ability to drive safely.