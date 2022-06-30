Paso Robles Police Department holds active shooter training

The Paso Robles Police Department held an active shooter training on Wednesday.

The training took place from 1-4 p.m. at Kermit King Elementary School.

In a press release, the Police Department said that due to an increase in active shooter and rapid response incidents across the United States, the training was held in order to be prepared for that type of event.

“The world we live in today, to be sharp as we can before our community, obviously we want to do our best to protect and serve as much as possible and trainings like this help us be prepared for those events,” said Cdr. Caleb Davis.

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District participated in the training, along with local students and residents.