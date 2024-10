Paso Robles Police Department will be hosting an open house today, alongside Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services.

The event will be held at the Public Safety Center at 900 Park Center, and will include police vehicle displays, fire engines and more. All the displays and demonstrations are also kid-friendly.

Community members can come out from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and meet the staff. Department tours will also be happening, for those interested in the behind-the-scenes.