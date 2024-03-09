Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Paso Robles police investigate shooting that left one person injured

paso robles police
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
paso robles police
Posted at 11:33 AM, Mar 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-09 14:33:28-05

Paso Robles police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Friday night.

Police said they received multiple 911 calls about shots fired near Sherwood Park, located at 1860 Creston Road, shortly before 9:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a single, non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

Officers said the man was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

Police said early investigation shows the shooting was possibly caused by a physical fight between the victim and a group of men inside the park.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about the incident, call the Paso Robles police at 805-237-6464.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg