Paso Robles police investigate shooting that left one person injured

Paso Robles police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Friday night.

Police said they received multiple 911 calls about shots fired near Sherwood Park, located at 1860 Creston Road, shortly before 9:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a single, non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

Officers said the man was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

Police said early investigation shows the shooting was possibly caused by a physical fight between the victim and a group of men inside the park.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about the incident, call the Paso Robles police at 805-237-6464.