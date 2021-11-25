Paso Robles police investigate two armed robberies Wednesday night, person of interest identified

Paso Robles Police responded to reports of an armed robbery at Carl's Jr. on Black Oak Drive Wednesday night.

Police say the report came in at around 10:15 p.m. and by the time officers arrived the suspect had fled the business without stealing any money. Officers were unable to locate the suspect at the time.

Police say that at around 1:30 a.m. they received reports of another armed robbery at Chevron on Ramada Drive. When officers arrived, they say an employee at Chevron told them the suspect fired one shot from a handgun into the wall behind the employee. Police say the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money from the employee and fled the scene.

KSBY Bullet hole at Chevron on Ramada Drive

Police believe the suspect fled the area in a BMW Sedan and approximately one hour later an officer spotted the vehicle matching the description near the Highway 46 and US 101 corridor in Paso Robles.

After seeing the officer, the suspect reportedly fled on 24th Street. The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office assisted with an attempted traffic stop leading to a vehicle pursuit.

Officers say the suspect lead them out to Nacimiento Lake Drive all the way to the Nacimiento Lake Dam. Near the lake dam, the suspect jumped out of his vehicle and fled on foot towards the lake. A search ensued where police say several K9's were used as well as a California Highway Patrol helicopter. Police had the suspect's vehicle towed from the scene.

Police say they were unable to locate the suspect but with further investigation were able to identify a person of interest.

Police are searching for Richard Garcia, 29, of Paso Robles.

Police say it is unknown at this time if the two robberies are connected. The investigation is ongoing.