Paso Robles police investigating report of carjacking

Paso Robles police are looking for five suspects in a carjacking that was reported Saturday night.

According to police, the victim told officers that they were carjacked at about 9:50 p.m. in the 3400 block of Oak St.

The victim said the five male suspects got out of a red car and were wearing face masks. Two had handguns and one had a knife.

Just before 11 p.m., the Atascadero Police Department located the victim's unoccupied vehicle in Atascadero.

Police say officers watched the vehicle for about an hour but did not see anyone return to it.

Officers from the Paso Robles Police Department responded and processed the vehicle for evidence.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call PRPD at (805) 237-6464.