Paso Robles police investigating reports of large fight

The Paso Robles Police Department is investigating a large fight that broke out Thursday afternoon.

It happened at around 3:45 p.m. in a parking lot along the 1900 block of Creston Road.

According to police, witnesses reported that someone brandished a firearm during the altercation, but by the time officers arrived, the main suspects involved in the fight had already left the scene. One was reportedly seen leaving the area in a white Honda sedan.

Police say officers detained several people at the scene but no arrests were made and no one reported having any injuries.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the fight or who has further information to call the police department at (805) 237-6464. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

