Paso Robles Police officers seize drugs, cash on Riverside Ave.

Police officers seized drugs, cash and a loaded handgun from a vehicle in Paso Robles on Tuesday night.

The Paso Robles Police Department says that at about 11:56 p.m. on Feb. 8, they received a call about a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot on the 2400 block of Riverside Ave. The callers said the parked car had been running for about 45 minutes.

Officers found Dustin Marlow, 36, of Paso Robles in the driver's seat of the car and say they determined he was under the influence of a controlled substance.

Police arrested Marlow, who had a loaded handgun, drugs and cash with him. They seized 4 pounds of methamphetamine, 25 grams of Fentanyl, 19 grams of black tar heroin, 27 suboxone strips and $1,900 in cash. They also found and seized a loaded Glock .40 caliber handgun, which had its serial numbers removed, and a 25-round magazine, the department says.

In total, the value of the drug is estimated at $13,000.

Marlow was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on Wednesday morning. His charges include being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm in public and possession of controlled substances for sale.

His bond is set at $50,000.