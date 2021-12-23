Paso Robles police release video of officer-involved shooting

The Paso Robles Police Department has released a video of an officer-involved shooting over the summer that left one man dead.

Steven Adam Calderon, 32, of Los Angeles was shot and killed by officers early in the morning on July 6, 2021, after an hours-long standoff at the Dry Creek Apartments on Branch Creek Circle.

Police were called to the apartment complex on the afternoon of July 5 on a report that Calderon had fired a gun from the apartment's balcony and threatened to shoot his son's mother.

Police said the woman and her child were able to get out of the apartment safely but Calderon refused to come out or cooperate with officers' orders.

The San Luis Obispo County Regional SWAT team was called to the scene.

The edited video published Wednesday on YouTube includes a 911 call, officer body camera footage, and drone footage.

Police say the video shows officers trying to negotiate with Calderon over several hours. It includes video of what is described as an exchange of gunfire between Calderon and officers at about 11:30 p.m. in which no one was injured. It also includes drone video showing Calderon inside the apartment, pointing what police say was a gun with a laser sight at the drone.

The video goes on to show Calderon walking out of the front door of the apartment shortly after 1 a.m. Officers can be heard ordering him to "drop the gun," and police say he then drops his gun next to a stroller at the top of the stairs.

A few minutes later, officers fire at Calderon after he is seen reaching with his left hand toward the stroller.

An investigation into the shooting was conducted by the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office Bureau of Investigations and is currently under review by the DA's Office, according to police.

Paso Robles police say they released the video to comply with recent California legislation requiring transparency.