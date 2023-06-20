Paso Robles police taking part in annual active shooter training

The Paso Robles Police Department is taking part in active shooter training this week.

Multiple officers will be at Pat Butler Elementary School on the 700 block of Nicklaus Street Tuesday and Thursday for the training.

Police say people in the area should not be alarmed by the increased law enforcement presence and they may also hear shouting or blank gunshots. No live gunfire is used during the training, conducted annually for the entire department.

“We want to better prepare our officers for this increase of events that we're seeing in our country, unfortunately. This is something we do annually, but today, just to review throughout the day, the officers will be practicing response, running through live scenarios to help give them a realistic approach and better prepare them for a related event,” said Officer Goeckner, a training instructor with the Paso Robles Police Department.

The training is not open to the public and is expected to wrap up around 3 p.m. on both days.

