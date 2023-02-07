Watch Now
Paso Robles police to increase patrol on Super Bowl Sunday

Posted at 10:46 AM, Feb 07, 2023
The Paso Robles Police Department is reminding football fans not to drive under the influence this weekend.

On Super Bowl LVII Sunday, the Paso Robles Police Department says it will have more officers on patrol looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

The department says it wants everyone to enjoy Super Bowl festivities, but wants drivers to be responsible on the road.

This means before you grab a drink, make sure you plan to schedule a ride-share or designate a sober driver.

The department also wants to remind the public that alcohol is not the only substance that impairs.

Marijuana, prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may also impair a person's ability to drive safely.

