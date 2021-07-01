Paso Robles preschoolers celebrate 4th of July early with parade

Some local preschoolers celebrated the 4th of July holiday a little early with a small parade in Paso Robles this week.

Preschoolers and staff with Inspirations Preschool Center lined the streets of Vine Street between 9th and 10th streets Thursday morning to wave flags and wish everyone passing by a happy 4th of July.

An engine from CAL FIRE SLO also drove by with its lights on, even stopping momentarily to say hi to some of the children.

Members of the Paso Robles Police Department were also invited to swing by and wave to the children as they wished them a happy 4th of July.