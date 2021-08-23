Paso Robles public meetings return to virtual format

On Monday, Paso Robles announced that upcoming public meetings will return to a livestream-only format. The meetings will no longer be available for in-person participation.

The move is a reaction to spiking COVID-19 case counts, the city says.

City Council and Planning Commission meetings will be live-streamed as they happen. Recorded version of the meetings will be posted to the city's Youtube channel.

Advisory body meetings will be held virtually on Microsoft Teams. The city says instructions to receive the meeting link will be in the meeting agenda.

In response to the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in Paso Robles and SLO County, the City of Paso Robles is opting to move back to virtual public meetings. More details here: https://t.co/WowS5GJXis pic.twitter.com/HwDRUW0y07 — City of Paso Robles (@PRCity) August 23, 2021

The public can still share comments for the meetings via phone. at 805-865-7276, or through email at cityclerk@prcity.com.

The city says the change will continue until further notice.