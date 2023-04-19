Paso Robles school board candidates closely watching neck-and-neck race

The candidates for the vacant school board seat at the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District are closely watching the latest election results.

Both candidates tell KSBY that it is still far too early on in the race to celebrate or accept defeat as they continue to wait for the latest update.

Thousands of people cast their ballot in a special election on Tuesday to decide who will be the next board member of the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District.

“It’s way too early to tell how this is going to turn out so,” said Kenny Enney, who is looking to re-claim his position. “It looked like it was light turnout which is what I expected. We’ll just have to wait and see and hope that the county clerk can reconcile this really fast.”

“It’s a nail-biter and it says that our community is a little bit divided as to what style of person they want on the school board,” said Angela Hollander. “It’s not a mandate for either candidate so I just think it means that we have to pay attention, listen to what the community is telling us they need and most importantly, we need to listen to our parents, all of them.”

Voters who came out to the polls say it’s important to have a say in their child’s education.

“It is the school board. Right now, they do control what your community school is teaching.

So, it’s important to me for that reason,” said Skyler Streamland, who lives in Paso Robes. “Also, I have two kids. One of them is getting ready to head into school so, it’s important to me just because I am looking out for their education.”

“We need a little more discipline in the schools I feel. We can’t sit back and let gangs or drugs take hold,” added Georgina Fourl, who lives near Paso Robes.

One parent says he voted for the best candidate who will provide results.

“One, they were more about results and the other one was just about businesses as usual it seemed like to me,” said Streamland. “I like the idea of a shakeup; I like the idea of efficiency. Being in the type of job that I am if you’re not efficient, you go home.”

County officials say the special election could cost nearly $500,000 once all votes are tallied

County election officials say they expect to have all ballots counted by mid-May.