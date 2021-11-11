Paso Robles school board to fill vacancy by appointment

The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District is accepting applications for an open seat on the school board.

Trustee Jim Reed resigned on October 24.

At the school board meeting on November 9, the remaining trustees voted to appoint someone to the open position. The alternative would have been to hold a special election to fill the vacancy, which school district officials say would have cost about $200,000.

Applications for the trustee position will be accepted through 4:30 p.m. on November 24. Applications are available at the school district's office or at pasoschools.org.

To serve on the board, an applicant must meet the minimum requirements - be a United States citizen, a resident of the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District, 18-years-old or older, and a registered voter.

The Board of Trustees is scheduled to review the applications on Monday, Nov. 29; interviews for legally eligible candidates will be held on December 7; and the board will make a decision on or before its regularly scheduled meeting on December 14.