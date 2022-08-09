Paso Robles School District holding job fair Wednesday

The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District is holding its annual recruitment Job Fair/Career Expo Wednesday.

The event takes place from 1-6 p.m., in the District Office Board Room, located on 800 Niblick Road.

Positions open for immediate hire for this coming school year include, para-educators, after-school programs, custodial/groundskeeper, custodial substitutes, playground supervisors, food service workers, bus drivers/transportation assistants, and clerical support.

Positions are both full-time with health benefits to part-time.

Attendees that are serious about getting a job and looking forward for a possible on the spot interview, should come prepared with a government issued ID, proof that you are qualified to work in the United States, a resume and references.

You can find the district's current job openings on the district's website.