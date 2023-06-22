Paso Robles school district looking for paraeducators

People interested in working in special education can learn more at a job fair in Paso Robles on Thursday.

“This is one of those jobs you can truly say you can watch with your eyes the impact you’re making on another child or children,” said Shauna Ames, Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources.

The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District is hosting the job fair from 2 to 5 p.m. at the district office board room located at 800 Niblick Rd.

“It’s going to be a great opportunity for people from the community to come in and learn more about what we do here in Paso to support kids with special education needs," said Stephanie Schofield, the district's Special Education Director.

For those interested in becoming a paraeducator to help students with special needs, only a high school diploma is required.

“They will be trained. If they have experience, that’s great, and we have positions at a higher level for those with experience,” Ames said.

Even those without experience are welcome to apply.

“If you don’t have experience in this, it is something we will train you for so we’re looking for everyone,” Ames added.

She says it’s a great job for those hoping to make a difference.

“It’s a great job if you like working with kids and you want to help our students meet their goals and reach their potential in the school setting,” Ames said.

The pay for the paraeducator position ranges from about $20 to $28 per hour depending on education and certification.