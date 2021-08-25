Paso Robles seeks community input on new bike pump track design

A new bicycle pump track is coming to Paso Robles and residents can weigh in on the design.

The pump track will be constructed at Barney Schwartz Park and is expected to cost $350,000.

It's being designed by the same firm that created the skate park at the Tokyo Olympics.

The track is a looping asphalt trail system that has banked turns riders can use continuously without pedaling. Instead, riders use their bodies to "pump" their bikes around the track.

"That's going to be an area where all ages can get out on BMX bikes or little strider bikes or even mountain bikes and go and enjoy a challenging but safe pump track that is going to be something totally new and interesting and fun for the community," said Chris Taranto, REC Foundation Chairman.

An online survey has been created for people to submit their input on the features they would like to see at the track.

City officials expect the track design to be completed in November and construction would be done next summer.