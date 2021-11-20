Paso Robles senior couple celebrates 72 years of marriage

On Thursday, Nov. 18, local senior residents Patsy and Glenn Tucker celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary.

They currently live at the Creston Village Assisted Living and Memory Care community in Paso Robles.

The story goes that Patsy and Glenn met during Patsy's senior year of high school as a carhop. After making a bet with his friends that he could get a date with Patsy, Glenn asked her if she wanted to go to the midnight showing at the theater. She said yes.

That next fall, Patsy also said yes when Glenn got down on one knee. They were married on Nov. 18, 1949 in Avenal, California. They honeymooned in Pismo Beach.

They had four kids together and adopted one more. According to employees at Creston Village, the Tucker family consists of five children, 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.

“The Lord has blessed us with 72 years together,” says Patsy.