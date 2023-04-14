Paso Robles special election is Tuesday, more than 7K ballots returned

The San Luis Obispo County Clerk Recorder's Office sent vote-by-mail ballots to Paso Robles voters nearly three weeks ago.

Since then, election officials have been counting the approximately 7,800 mail-in ballots returned prior to election day on Tuesday.

Election officials say there were 30,707 vote-by-mail ballots mailed out to voters in the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District, and they are expecting more to be returning leading up to election day.

This special election comes after PRJUSD Board of Trustees member, Kenney Enney was ousted from his seat after he made several posts in a private Facebook group that some members of the Paso Robles community found to be exclusionary toward transgender people and other members of the LGBTQ community.

Enney was appointed to the board back in October 2022.

A petition was launched and received enough votes to remove Enney. Now, he is running for reelection.

Enney is a retired U.S. Marine Corps Intelligence Officer, a businessman, and a rancher.

His top three issues are safety, improving academic performance, and citizenship.

Angela Hollander is the other name on the ballot. She has been involved with the district for years but is now looking to become a board member.

Hollander worked as a neonatal intensive care nurse and managed scholarships for the Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County.

Her top three issues include high-quality education, safe schools, and fiscal accountability.

The deadline to vote in this special election is April 18, 2023.

Election officials say results will begin to come out shortly after 8 p.m. on April 18. These are the vote-by-mail ballots turned in prior to the election.

The results will be updated on this website.

Election officials say they believe all votes will be counted sometime between May 5 through May 10. Officials say the election must be certified before May 18.

Officials with the County of San Luis Obispo say the special election cost the Paso Robles Unified School District almost $500,000.

You can vote by mail, in person, or at a ballot drop-off location within the district. To find a drop-off location, click here.

To learn more about the candidates, click here.