Paso Robles student arrested, officer injured during middle school lockdown

Paso Robles police responded to reports of a combative student at Daniel Lewis Elementary School Friday morning.

Officers responded to the school at 9:15 a.m. for reports of a student being combative with student staff. Officers placed the school on lockdown for the safety of students and staff.

When officers arrived they contacted the student and officers said the student did not comply with their demands. That's when the student became combative with officers and had to be restrained.

Police say one officer sustained a minor injury during the incident and the student was arrested and transported to San Luis Obispo County Juvenile Services. The lockdown was lifted at approximately 9:50 a.m.

Later Friday at about 3:00 p.m., officers also responded to the Paso Robles High School for a possible threat involving violence directed towards the school. Police say the threats were immediately investigated and were shown to be unfounded. Police say the situation did not impact the safety of students or the community.

The Paso Robles Police Department wants the community to know that they take all known threats to the community and especially the schools very seriously. They ask parents to please speak with their children about the seriousness and consequences of their words and actions, which can lead to possible expulsion and criminal charges.

These are ongoing investigations, and the Paso Robles Police Department is requesting anyone with any information to call the PRPD at (805) 237-6464 or persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers' 24-hour hotline at 805-549-STOP or by texting "SLOTIPS" plus your message" to CRIMES (274637).