Paso Robles to forgive Pioneer Day parking tickets

People who got parking tickets during the Pioneer Day celebration in downtown Paso Robles over the weekend can get their tickets forgiven.

“Visitors to the Pioneer Day celebration expect the ‘leave your pocketbook at home’ experience envisioned by the founders of Pioneer Day,” said Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin. “Folks who were ticketed on the downtown streets during this year’s event can have those tickets nullified.”

To request a ticket be reviewed, complete the Request for Administrative Review form online or pick one up at the Paso Robles Police Department.

City officials say each request will be reviewed by a supervisor and a response letter will be mailed to the appellant.

For more information, call (805) 227-PARK.