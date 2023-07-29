Paso Robles to host Distillery Trail Weekend featuring local craft spirits

Between August 11 and August 13, Paso Robles will feature a host of events centered around local craft spirits for Paso Robles Distillery Trail Weekend.

Thirteen local distilleries around Paso Robles and southern San Luis Obispo County will participate, and festivities will include “tastes of rare spirits, new releases, special cocktails, distillery tours, live entertainment, bites from local chefs and more,” according to a press release.

“Our guests will be blown away by the quality and diversity of the local spirits scene,” said Lynette Sonne, Executive Director of the Paso Robles Distillery Trail. “There’s a culture of creativity that pervades the entire trail, which will be on full display at each location.”

The weekend’s festivities are built on the shoulders of Paso Robles’ growing stature as a wine region. The area is home to over 40,000 acres of vineyards and has produced multiple award-winning wineries over the past decade.

According to the report, “many of the local distilleries originate from sister wineries, and nearly all of them use wine grapes as a base for various spirits, including grappas, brandies, gins and liqueurs. Traditional whiskeys and bourbons also abound.”

Tickets are not needed to access the Paso Robles Distillery Trail Weekend.

However, a Copper Card is available for purchase for a VIP Weekend Experience, which provides visitors with one complimentary tasting at each of the participating distilleries for a price of $125. Click here for more information.