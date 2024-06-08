Paso Robles Unified School District announced new Pat Butler Principal

The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District has announced the new principal for Pat Butler Elementary School.

Emma Barker has been selected for the role, pending school approval.

Barker has served school communities for more than 20 years.

Over the last seven years, Barker transitioned to instructional leadership as a K-8 School Principal in Compton and Orange County.

She has also received two California Education awards in 2022 and 2023.

The appointment to solidify her position is scheduled to take effect on July 1st.