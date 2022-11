Paso Robles Joint Unified School District held a ribbon cutting ceremony today, commemorating the opening of a new elementary school.

Glen Speck Elementary School is located on 17th Street in Paso Robles.

The school features a newly constructed 28,000 square foot building with 12 classrooms, a library, and a multi-purpose room.

If all goes to plan, the school will be welcoming students in January 2023.