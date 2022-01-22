Paso Robles Wine Country announces 2022 calendar of events

The Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance announced its calendar for all upcoming public events in 2022.

Events include BlendFest on the Coast (Feb. 24 - 27), Spring Release Weekend (March 18 - 20), and Paso Wine Fest (May 19 - 22).

Also announced are the dates for the virtual Paso Robles Wine Country Auction (May 9 - 14) and an expansion of Harvest Wine Weekend, where the entire month of October has been newly named Harvest Wine Month.

For all ticket information, visit pasowine.com [pasowine.us4.list-manage.com].

