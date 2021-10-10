Paso Robles Youth Art Center enrollment open for in-person classes

In-person visual and performing art classes are set to stay for the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center, and enrollment is now open.

According to the center, there are some new class offerings such as fashion illustration, video production, sewing, and mixed media art. Students can take up to three classes and all classes are free.

The Youth Arts Center has provided children ages 5 to 18 with free classes in visual and performing arts for 23 years.

In full operation, the center says it offers 50 classes per week, fills approximately 3000 student seats and serves 700 individual students each year.

The latest enrollment period closes on Oct. 15. Families without internet access can call the Center's Administration Office at 805-238-5825. A full class schedule can be found here.