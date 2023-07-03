Paso Robles Youth Arts Center raised more than $8K at "Backyard Jam" fundraiser

The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center held their third annual “Backyard Jam” fundraiser on May 31, collecting more than $8,000 for the nonprofit. The event took place at The Backyard on Thirteenth, a wine and beer garden.

Performances included personal compositions and current music from Youth Arts alumni and band students: Cody Littlefield, Nolan Alvarado, Zoey Rainey, Addie Gomez, Genevieve Higuera and Mariah Higuera. Kunchang Lee, Youth Arts instructor, directed the performance.

“The arts are so important, and we are thankful that we have an organization that focuses on helping students find their voices and develop their passions,” said owner of Backyard on Thirteenth, Amy Baker.

The Youth Arts Center hosts free visual and performing arts classes for children five years old to 18. Donna Berg founded the nonprofit in 1998 to offer a safe place for children to practice the arts, regardless of socioeconomic status.