Paso Robles youth camp receives food donations from Camp Roberts

Camp Natoma, a Paso Robles-based nonprofit youth summer camp, received two truckloads of food donations from Camp Roberts and the 41st Infantry Brigade of the Oregon National Guard.

Camp Natoma officials say the organization is the oldest and largest youth summer camp in San Luis Obispo. It was founded in 1941 and hosts approximately 100 youth campers each week of the summer.

Its mission statement is to provide an experience to “catalyze the development of campers’ resilience and promote self-growth” through nature experiences and relationship-building.

The overnight camp is located between Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo in the Adelaida mountains.

The donated food rations and kitchen items, which arrived via military vehicle, will be used in the camp’s kitchen.