Paso Robles Youth Commission reactivated with expanded leadership opportunities

The Paso Robles Community Services Department announced the reactivation of the Paso Robles Youth Commission following a two-and-a-half-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

The Youth Commission has now been expanded to allow residents between the ages of 14 and 21 who live in the 93446-zip code to participate.

The Paso Robles Youth Commission is a youth-led advisory body serving as a communication liaison between the city’s youth community and the City Council on programs, services, and policies affecting the young residents of Paso Robles.

Committee members learn how government works, meet professionals and leaders from the community, network with other student leaders, and support special community events.

Applications are available online at prcity.com in the Government section of the website under the City Council, Boards & Commissions tab. They are due on Friday, September 30.

Interviews for Paso Robles Youth Commission positions will be held on Thursday, October 13. For more information, contact Recreation Services Manager, Lynda Plescia at (805) 237-3987 or lplescia@prcity.com.