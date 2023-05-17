Paso Wine Fest Grand Tasting to be held at Paso Robles Event Center

The Paso Wine Fest Grand Tasting will be taking place this weekend at the Paso Robles Event Center, on Saturday, May 20, 2023, from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The festival is a four-day celebration, starting on May 18, 2023, and ending on May 21, 2023.

On Saturday, attendees will have the opportunity to see live performances, participate in various activities, shop from various food vendors, and check out more than 115 wineries during the festival.

The Paso Robles Wine Fest encourages visitors to download their app in order to see the event schedule, a map of the event site, and the chance to scan a QR code at each winery's table to access their official page.

Officials with the event stated that this festival marks the 40th anniversary of the original festival in 1983 and it has grown in size over the years.

For more information on the Paso Wine Fest Grand Tasting, click here.

