Paso Wine Fest hosts 'Starry Night Dinner'

The Paso Wine Fest is being held this weekend.

Festivities begun on Thursday with two winemaker diners, but continued tonight with two events, ‘Sparkling Paso’ and the ‘Starry Night Dinner’.

‘Sparkling Paso’ had five winemakers share their sparkling wines with attendees, with the wines being paired with gourmet food items.

At the ‘Starry Night Dinner’, attendees were able to eat food from Paso Robles chefs, paired with local wine brands.

“The stars of Paso tend to be winemakers and chefs, so we call it the Starry Night Dinner. The weather is going to be beautiful tonight, it's going to be beautiful tomorrow,” said Joel Peterson, the executive director of the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance.

The festival continues Saturday, with a seminar focused on wine making and a grand tasting, where 100 wineries will showcase their wines.

The festival is hosted by the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance.