Paso Wine Fest offering locals discount

Paso Wine Fest is celebrating its 40th anniversary in May, and the producers of the wine fest are offering a $40 per ticket discount to celebrate.

The discount for Paso Wine Fest will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. The discount is available to locals and San Luis Obispo residents only and can be found on the Paso Wine Fest page.

"The locals discount, playing on the 40th-anniversary theme, is a way to show our appreciation for the support,” said Joel Peterson, Executive Director of the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance.

Paso Wine Fest weekend is a four-day celebration that will be held at the Paso Robles Event Center on May 20, 2023. There will be live entertainment, and food for purchase, and more than 100 wineries will sample their wines.

General admission tickets will be $129. Buyers must enter a zip code that matches their credit card billing statements.

To purchase tickets for this event click the link provided.

