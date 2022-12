The 36th annual Vine Street Christmas Victorian Showcase will occur tomorrow, December 10, rain or shine.

The event is from 6 to 9 p.m. on Vine Street in Paso Robles (8th to 21st Streets).

Attendees are encouraged to bring their umbrellas and dress warmly.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in attendance along with the Snow King & Queen and Scrooge.

For any questions, please contact the Downtown Paso Robles Main Street office at 805-238-4103.