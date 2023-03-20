Paso's Disaster Preparedness class to be offered in Spanish on Saturday

The North San Luis Obispo County Community Emergency Response Training program is sponsoring "LISTOS," a Spanish class that teaches basic disaster response skills so you can safely help yourself and those around you.

This eight-hour class is taught in Spanish and is intended for the entire family, so children are welcome too. You will learn how to prepare for disasters, create a reunification and family communication plan, learn about disaster first aid and emotional support, how to back-up important documents, shut off utilities, and extinguish small fires.

Paso Robles fire officials are encouraging residents who speak Spanish to take this course and learn how to protect themselves, and their loved ones, assist their neighbors, and help their community when disaster strikes.

The class will be presented in the White Oak Room at Centennial Park, 600 Nickerson Dr., in Paso Robles, on Saturday, March 25 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. This class is offered at no cost to students. To register, call Cecilia Herrera, at 805 539-5349, or email her at ceciliaherreraLISTOSmt@gmail.com.

***Spanish version below***

El programa North San Luis Obispo County Community Emergency Response Training está patrocinando LISTOS, una clase que le enseña habilidades básicas de respuesta a desastres para que pueda ayudarse a sí mismo y a quienes lo rodean de manera segura.

Esta clase de 8 horas está destinada a toda la familia, así que traiga a los niños también. Aprenderá cómo prepararse para los desastres, crear un plan de reunificación y comunicación familiar, sobre primeros auxilios para desastres y la apoyo emocional, y cómo respaldar documentos importantes, cortar servicios públicos y extinguir pequeños incendios.

Tome este curso y aprenda cómo protegerse a si mismo, a sus seres queridos, ayudar a sus vecinos y ayudar a su comunidad cuando ocurra un desastre.

La clase se presentará en el White Oak Room en Centennial Park, 600 Nickerson Drive, en Paso Robles, el sábado Marzo 25, de 9 a.m. a 5 p.m. Esta clase se ofrece sin costo para los estudiantes.

Para registrarse, llame a Cecilia Herrera, 805 539-5349, o envíele un correo electrónico a ceciliaherreraLISTOSmt@gmail.com.