Passenger involved in suspected DUI crash in Pismo Beach dies

A passenger in a vehicle that crashed off Highway 101 in Pismo Beach over the weekend has died, according to the California Highway Patrol.

She has been identified as Melia Rose Gray, 27, of Santa Maria.

The crash happened Saturday around 9:15 p.m.

The California Highway Patrol says Tammy Silkwood, 55, of Santa Maria was heading south on Highway 101 north of Wadsworth Avenue when she lost control of her Honda Accord.

A CHP report states the vehicle struck a guardrail in the center median before going down an embankment west of the highway and hitting a tree.

Silkwood was taken to the hospital to be treated for major injuries, according to officers, who initially said her two passengers also suffered moderate to major injuries.

Friday morning, officers said Gray died Tuesday at the hospital from injuries sustained in the crash. She was wearing a seatbelt, according to a CHP report.

Officers say Silkwood was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash and was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Carr at (805) 594-8700.