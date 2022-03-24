Passenger killed in suspected DUI crash near Carpinteria identified

Authorities have released the name of the passenger killed in a suspected DUI crash near Carpinteria last week.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office says Sergio Honorio Sanchez, 21, was killed in the March 18 crash that happened around 2:18 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 101, south of North Padaro Lane.

CHP reports the vehicle he was in crashed into the back of an asphalt dump truck before going off the road and hitting two trees near train tracks.

Sanchez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, identified as Johnathan Jair Montoya, 22, of Orcutt, suffered major injuries and was arrested for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, according to CHP.