"Passport to Success:” a business job fair

The South County Chambers of Commerce will be hosting a “Passport to Success" business resource and job fair on June 1st.

The fair will be held at the South County Regional Center in Arroyo Grande from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Job seekers are encouraged to attend in semi-formal clothing, so they can interact with local businesses, participate in on-the-spot interviews, and receive resume assistance.

“There are so many resources available for businesses that need to hire and/or worry about retention, and we need to let the South County business community know that services do exist in this area,” said Kathy McCorry, CEO for South County Chambers of Commerce.

This will be a free community event that includes giveaways, complimentary beverages, raffle prizes, and food available for purchase.

If you have any questions, you can reach out to the chamber through email, info@southcountychambers.com, or call (805) 489-1488.

