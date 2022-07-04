Patriotic pups parade through Avila Beach

Dogs of all shapes and sizes donned their best costumes for the annual 4th of July Doggie Parade in Avila Beach.

A large crowd lined Front Street to show off their creative costumes. Not only the dogs' but the pet owners' too.

Grace and Anna O'Malley dressed up as mustard and ketchup while their pups, Poppy and Peanut, wore little hamburger costumes.

"It's really, truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience," Grace said. "It's every parent's dream to see their kids walk down a parade with the two dogs that they've raised. The people were excited, you could feel the energy, the dogs were all over the place, the kids were cheering, it was great."

"Great weather, great people, beautiful day," Anna added.

The festivities kicked off with a pancake breakfast which was a fundraiser for the Avila Beach Civic Association.