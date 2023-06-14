Paul Nelson Aquatic Center closed to repair pool heater

Summer is almost here and school is out for most of Santa Maria, but for any kids or parents that want to go to the pool, they are going to have to wait.

The Paul Nelson Aquatic Center will be closed for the next 3-4 weeks because the heater for the smaller pool failed.

This comes after a project to restore the aquatic center, which included changing the chlorine system.

With the heater repair, the project will now total more than $100,000.

"We started off a project to update our sanitation system at the pool so it would be ready for summer. And in the process of doing that, the contractors that were here found some issues with our heating system, and we weren't able to get our pool back up to meet health department standards with that equipment," said Alex Posada, the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Director.

Lap swimming is available at the Allan Hancock College pool and training for lifeguards is still moving forward.