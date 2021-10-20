Paul, Ruben Flores due back in court Wednesday

The father and son arrested in connection with the 1996 disappearance of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart are due back in court Wednesday.

The superior court arraignment for Paul and Ruben Flores is scheduled to take place at 8:30 a.m.

Paul, 44, is being held without bail and is charged with murder. His father Ruben, 80, is charged with accessory after the fact.

They've both pleaded not guilty. Today, the two are expected to enter pleas again to the charges and a new court date will be set for the next hearing.

The preliminary hearing began in August, where more than two dozen witnesses testified. In September, Judge Craig van Rooyen ruled that enough evidence was presented during the preliminary hearing to move the case forward to trial.

Paul Flores has been in custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail without bail since his arrest in April. Ruben was also arrested in April but is currently out on bail.

KSBY is following Wednesday's hearing in department 5 and will have more on KSBY News at 5 and 6 p.m. and on KSBY.com.