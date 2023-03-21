Pavement issues close Jalama Road cfrom Hwy 1 to Jalama Beach near Lompoc

The latest storm has forced the closure of Jalama Road outside of Lompoc.

The road from Highway 1 to Jalama Beach was closed Tuesday morning. Pictures from the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department show movement and cracks in the pavement along a portion of the road.

The impacted areas has cones placed around it, but the entire section of the road is currently closed.

It’s unknown when the road may reopen.

Jalama Road was closed earlier this year after a slipout of the road occurred in January.

For the latest information on other storm-related road closures in Santa Barbara County, click here.