A pavement and grind project will result in traffic redirection along Hwy 246 between Buellton and Solvang beginning Wednesday.

Caltrans officials said both eastbound and westbound traffic wil use the eastbound lanes during the pavement project.

The redirection will take place along Hwy 246 between Thumbelina Drive in Buellton and Skytt Mesa Drive in Solvang every day from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April 24.