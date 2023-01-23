Watch Now
Pavement repair project now underway along Cuesta Grade

The 3-day project affects the southbound lanes
Caltrans
KSBY
Residents can expect road construction next week as Caltrans is scheduled to begin repairing the Cuesta Grade pavement.
Caltrans
Posted at 12:32 PM, Jan 23, 2023
A three-day pavement repair project is underway on the Cuesta Grade.

Caltrans says the work along Highway 101 is expected to last from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Wednesday.

Slowed traffic was affecting drivers Monday heading into San Luis Obispo as the #3 lane of the grade was closed due to the work.

Crews are working to repair cracks along several sections of the road and are doing a “dig out” where they pave the road to prevent future water intrusion

Caltrans says they were aware of the cracks prior to the Jan. 9 storm, but added that repair work cannot be done in the rain.

Caltrans spokesperson Alexa Bertola says the cracks are not unusual, as distressed pavement comes up every so often.

She also said there’s a base under the asphalt that lays the foundation of the roadbed and sometimes there’s a material failure, which shows up as cracks.

Two other southbound lanes of the highway remain open but drivers should expect delays during the work, which is also addressing drains in the area near the Cuesta Grade.

The repairs are expected to cost around $388,000.

