Pavement repair project underway in Santa Maria and will finish in January 2024

Drivers are advised that temporary delays will occur on various streets in Santa Maria due to the City's Pavement Repairs Project that began on Monday.

The project includes the removal and replacement of old and failed asphalts paving, removal of existing traffic striping, grinding of the edges of the existing pavement, the placement of hot mix asphalt overlay, and then re-establishment of traffic striping.

People along the affected streets will receive construction notices with dates as well as when parking and access to streets become prohibited.

The $4 million project is funded by Measure A, Gas Tax, and SB-1 Gas Tax dollars.

The streets that are part of the project include:



Suey Road from Main Street to Donovan Road

Main Street from Palisade Drive to North Suey Road

Betteravia Road from 'A' Street to City Limit near Highway 101

Intersection of Cook Street and McClelland Street

Jones Street from College Drive to Concepcion Avenue

Bradley Road from E. Main Street to Columbia Drive

Depot Street from Fesler Street to Main Street

Railroad Avenue from Donovan Road to Fesler Street

Blosser Road from Donovan Road to Betteravia Road

Carlotti Drive from Noble Way to Donovan Road



“I don't think we have adequate roads, off ramps, so it's a concern for my commute time for Santa Maria," Allan Hancock student, Anthony Quall said.

"We need this road work. I mean, for a long time our area wasn't well taken care of, and it's a bad reflection on our town," Santa Maria resident Sheri Etheredge said.

